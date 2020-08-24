ADM Endeavors CEO acquires additional 1.50M shares

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB:ADMQ) CEO Marc Johnson disclosed the purchase of 1.50M shares at prices ranging from $0.08 to $0.10.

The share purchase was disclosed by Mr. Johnson in Form 4 filings. The Company currently has 160.9M common shares outstanding and a float totaling 53.27M common shares.

"This is a demonstration of my belief in the Company’s business strategy. I am 100 percent optimistic about our Company, about its growth, and about our long-term success," said CEO Marc Johnson.

CEO Marc Johnson has collectively bought 1.85M shares in last 30 days.