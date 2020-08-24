Belgian prosecutors are investigating Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) for potentially helping more than 2,600 clients to hide money in Swiss accounts.

They're looking for evidence of money laundering and whether the Swiss bank acted as an illegal financial intermediary, a spokesman for Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's office told Bloomberg News on Monday.

The criminal investigation is in the fact-gathering stage and there's no decision yet on whether formal charges will be made, said Eric Van Duyse, the prosecutor's office spokesman.

The office obtained the bank details of Belgian clients with Credit Suisse accounts between 2003 and 2014, he confirmed. Authorities received information from French authorities last year.

Swiss banks have come under global tax crackdowns during the past decade as Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy come under attack. Last year, UBS reserved $516M for a tax case in which it was ordered to pay a hefty fine for helping French clients to hide funds to evade taxes.