The buyer is blank check company Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHIU). Upon closing, the merged company will retain the Luminar Technologies name and trade on the Nasdaq under the "LAZR" symbol.

Luminar was founded in 2012 by current CEO Austin Russell. Among its backers is Peter Thiel and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), who earlier this year said it will begin using Luminar technology to power autonomous driving in its cars beginning in 2022.

A conference call (dial-in) is set for 10 ET this morning.