Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Yumanity Therapeutics have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

The combined company, operating under the name Yumanity Therapeutics, will leverage a common scientific expertise in the area of protein misfolding to advance its pipeline of disease-modifying programs for neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, existing PTI and Yumanity shareholders will own ~32.5% and ~67.5% of the combined company, respectively.

The merger is expected to close in Q4. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol YMTX.

The Company also recently entered into a strategic research collaboration with Merck for the discovery and development of novel agents for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar dementia with Yumanity eligible to receive future payments totaling ~$500M in addition to royalties.

PTI is also pursuing a strategic transaction related to its proprietary CFTR modulators and plans to share proceeds from any monetization of its CF assets through contingent value right.