Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Valkyrie Royalty Inc., a private royalty company that owns a net smelter return royalty on the Moss Gold mine located in Arizona, USA for ~$7.6M, consisting of 7.4M of the company's common shares.

The acquisition of the Royalty provides Nomad with a royalty on a producing gold mine in a premium jurisdiction; immediate cash flow from a low-cost, conventional open pit & heap leach gold mine with considerable production growth potential; Excellent resource expansion potential through strong district-scale exploration and increased gold and silver exposure

The Transaction is expected to close in September 2020.