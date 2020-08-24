Under a new multi-year pact, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) becomes the exclusive "audio service provider" for the League of Legends esports league from Riot Games.

The deal marks Spotify's first global paid (rather than bartered) sponsorship deal.

June Sauvaget, global head of SPOT's consumer and product marketing, says, "Gamers are soundtracking their experiences with audio tracks."

Sauvaget notes there's an overlap between gaming and music streaming audiences, but "in the Venn diagram there’s white space on both sides."

Spotify has worked to stand out from the streaming crowd with partnerships and a podcast push, which includes exclusive deals with the likes of Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian, and Michelle Obama.