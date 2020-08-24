Despite rumors to the contrary, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) says it has held no talks with the U.S. government about emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, currently dubbed AZD1222.

Yesterday, The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration was mulling a plan to do just that if data from a 10K-subject UK study are positive. Preliminary results should be available next month.

The FDA has stated that an approval of any COVID-19 vaccine will need to be supported by data from a trial involving at least 30K people. AZN is launching such a study in the U.S. but results may not be available until after the November 3rd election.

At a press conference yesterday to announce emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for the respiratory infection, President Trump hinted that a similar nod for a vaccine might be imminent.

Leading Democrats say the White House must not approve a vaccine with sufficient data to support approval. FDA division chief Peter Marks, whose group oversees vaccine approvals, told Reuters that he will resign if the Trump administration pressures the agency to approve a vaccine without adequate data showing its safety and effectiveness.

Other vaccine developers at the head of the pack include Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), who expects to complete enrollment in its large-scale trial by the end of next month, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) who have recruited about 1/3 of the planned participants in their study and have stated that their candidate, BNT162b2, will be ready for regulatory review in October.