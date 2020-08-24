As Citi becomes "more cautious on social media," the firm downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Jason Bazinet doesn't find Pinterest's valuation compelling, saying there isn't "much room for downward estimate revisions (or higher interest rates)."

After the Pinterest downgrade, Facebook remains as Citi's only buy-rated social media stock.

Citi raises PINS' price target by $10 to $35, a 2% upside.

Pinterest shares are down 0.9% pre-market to $33.90.

The company has a Bullish average rating from Wall Street analysts and SA contributors and a Neutral rating from Quants.