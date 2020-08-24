Deere (NYSE:DE) +1.6% pre-market after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $234 price target, up from $194, saying the company posted a strong Q2 earnings beat and raised its earnings and cash flow outlook "fairly materially" for FY 2020, leaving it on solid footing into FY 2021.

"The company is finally delivering the type of margin performance in Ag & Turf that had been elusive," and "earnings momentum is clearly building into next year," BofA's Ross Gilardi writes.

"Deere is benefiting from a best-in-class, end-to-end product line [that] helps farmers boost productivity throughout every stage of the crop rotation," says Gilardi, noting that farmers already were looking for more automation, and COVID-19 is now is prompting more demand for digital remote capabilities.

Shares have surged nearly 80% from a March low to reach an all-time high $202.95 on Friday.