1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced that the Amended Credit Agreement has increased the revolving credit facility commitments from $200M to $250M with new term loan of $100M, in addition to the existing term loan of $95M.

The new term loan, the existing term loan and the revolving credit facility are co-terminus with a maturity date of May 31, 2024.

Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., said, “We are very pleased to have expanded our credit facilities and further strengthened our balance sheet. Combined with the significant cash flows we are generating, the Amended Credit Agreement provides us with flexibility to continue growing our business by investing in our existing operating platform and seeking acquisitions that can accelerate our top and bottom-line growth, such as our recently completed acquisition of PersonalizationMall.com.”