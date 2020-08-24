Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) says it completed the spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business.

Each SWBI shareholder received one share of American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) for every four shares of SWBI common stock held as of the record date. American Outdoor will begin trading tomorrow. The split sees SWBI becoming a pureplay firearms business and AOUT will be an outdoor products and accessories business.

The spinoff was structured to qualify as a tax-free distribution to SWBI stockholders and SWBI for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

SWBI +1.48% premarket to $22.70.

Source: Press Release

Seeking Alpha author Harry Sauers sees big opportunity in owning American Outdoor.