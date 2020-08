RIG, RKT among premarket gainers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:SONN) +67% on FDA nod for convalescent plasma.

Liminal BioSciences (OTC:LMNL) +59% .

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +53% as Convalescent plasma players rally on FDA emergency use nod.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) +46% on merger with StemoniX.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) +30% on receiving FDA Clearance for smoking addiction in adults.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) +28% as Convalescent plasma-stoked buying lifts ThermoGenesis.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) +15% . on $825M deal to sell life sciences unit

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) +24% as Convalescent plasma players rally on FDA emergency use nod.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +16% .

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +15% on convalescent plasma-stoked buying

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +15% on launching TRV027 study in COVID-19 patients in London.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) +12% .

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) +12% as Convalescent plasma players rally on FDA emergency use nod.

VivoPower (NASDAQ:VVPR) +10% on FY results.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) +11% .

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) +11% as director buys shares.

Rocket (NYSE:RKT) +8%.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +8% on early results, extension of early tender time, amendment to exchange offers and termination of consent solicitations.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) +7% as Convalescent plasma players rally on FDA emergency use nod.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) +7% as Convalescent plasma players rally on FDA emergency use nod.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +7% .

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) +6% .

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +6% .

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) +6% .