Certain COVID-19 vaccine developers are under modest pressure premarket on reports that the Trump administration is pushing for early approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, potentially based on a smaller dataset of 30K subjects that the FDA has stated will be necessary for sign-off.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer and partner BioNTech have rallied modestly on the news although AZN stated that it has had no discussions with the feds on an early nod. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) ( +3% ) and partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) ( +1% ) are up as well.