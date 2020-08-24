Certain COVID-19 vaccine developers are under modest pressure premarket on reports that the Trump administration is pushing for early approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, potentially based on a smaller dataset that the 30K subjects that the FDA has stated will be necessary for sign-off.
AstraZeneca, Pfizer and partner BioNTech have rallied modestly on the news although AZN stated that it has had no discussions with the feds on an early nod. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) (+3%) and partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) (+1%) are up as well.
Selected tickers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) (-2%), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) (-4%), Dynavax (-1%), Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) (-2%), VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) (-2%), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) (-7%), Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) (-9%)