Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after Mizuho Securities USA analyst Omotayo Okusanya upgrades the REIT to Buy from Neutral, noting the stocks underperformance vs. its peers doesn't take into account a number of factors working in its favor.

Okusanya points to the REIT's "improved acquisition outlook, solid rent collection from the hospital tenant base, stable regulatory outlook for the hospital sector, and potential for earnings upside."

Says stock weakness is driven near-term equity overhang on the stock.

"Investors may well wait for an expected secondary offering as an attractive entry point," Okusanya writes.

Raises price target to $23 from $18; lifts 2020 FFO per share estimate to $1.34 from $1.26.

Compare MPW's Quant rating factor grades with those of its peers:

MPW's analyst ratings history vs. DOC and HTA: