Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) trades higher after attracting another bull rating to start the week.

RBC Capital moves to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform on its view that the company is positioned well from the broad channel shift to e-commerce. EL is also seen benefiting from an increase in consumer spending in China.

RBC boosts its price target to $240 from $194 vs. the average Wall Street price target of $215.04. Last week, Morgan Stanley turned positive on Estee Lauder.