After hosting Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) non-deal roadshow, Raymond James upgrades the edge cloud platform provider from Market Perform to Outperform with a $100 price target.

Analyst Robert Majek walked away "incrementally positive" around Fastly's platform generating "continued share gains and a durable long-term growth profile."

Majek notes that Fastly shares aren't cheap, but investors are underestimating the "duration and durability" of the growth profile. And the recent pullback provides an entry point.

Fastly shares are up 5.6% pre-market to $89.80.

Earlier this month, Fastly shares plunged after the company revealed TikTok as its largest single customer. News broke this weekend that ByteDance investors want to bid for TikTok's assets.

Here's a look at Fastly's massive share gains over the past year, driven by the pandemic tailwind: