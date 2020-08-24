Liberty Media Corporation (OTCQB:BATRB) announced that Braves Holdings and its subsidiaries are in compliance with all debt covenants, pursuant to the amendments.

Applicable financial covenants on $297M debt agreements at Braves Stadium Company, LLC will not apply until the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and on Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC credit facility of $85M which was fully drawn as of June 30 will not apply until the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Previously disclosed in recently filed a 10-Q, Braves Holdings amended the terms of a $100M operating credit facility and extended the maturity to December 2022.