OSS receives $4.3M DSU purchase order as a follow up on previous $36M agreement
Aug. 24, 2020 8:44 AM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)OSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) receives two anticipated purchase orders of $4.3M for mil-spec data storage units to be fulfilled in the second half of 2020.
- The orders are in conjunction with the previously announced sole source $36M agreement to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application.
- “These full mil-spec products showcase the capabilities and benefits of our award-winning data storage units which feature our proprietary flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability,” says President and CEO, David Raun.