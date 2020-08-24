OSS receives $4.3M DSU purchase order as a follow up on previous $36M agreement

  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) receives two anticipated purchase orders of $4.3M for mil-spec data storage units to be fulfilled in the second half of 2020.
  • The orders are in conjunction with the previously announced sole source $36M agreement to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application.
  • “These full mil-spec products showcase the capabilities and benefits of our award-winning data storage units which feature our proprietary flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability,” says President and CEO, David Raun. 
