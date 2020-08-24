Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) plunged ~70% in premarket, in reaction to the company’s lead product rigosertib missed primary endpoint of improved survival in the Phase 3 (INSPIRE) study, in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) patients.

The trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of IV rigosertib plus supportive care to physician's choice (PC) plus supportive care, in patients who failed to respond to chemotherapy.

Overall survival in rigosertib arm was 6.4 months, versus 6.3 months for PC. Overall survival in the pre-specified VHR-MDS subgroup of patients was also not significantly different between the two study arms. The company also observed an unexpected increase in overall survival in the PC arm post-interim analysis.

On the safety front, IV rigosertib was generally well-tolerated, and serious adverse events were uncommon, with a similar profile in both study arms.

The company will focus on its other pipeline opportunities including with its CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor ON 123300.

Last month, the company announced that the required number of survival events has been reached in its Phase 3 trial.