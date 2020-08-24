Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will cut bonus payments to CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other top executives following the company's destruction of Aboriginal heritage sites in Australia, but the board continues to back the CEO to lead the response to the incident.

Rio says it will reduce the short-term bonuses of Jacques, iron ore unit chief executive Chris Salisbury and top corporate relations executive Simone Niven in 2020 by ~$3.7M in total.

Jacques has faced a call to resign over the incident from shareholder advocacy group Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, although most major investors have offered support, Rio Chairman Simon Thompson says.

The board review found no single individual, or error, was to blame for the blasts in May, when Rio destroyed the 46,000-year-old sites to access higher-grade iron ore.