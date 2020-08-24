Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) +3.3% AH, received 700 WhatsMiner M31S+ Miners from MicroBT and 600 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.

All the 1,360 have been deployed at Marathon's Hosting facility with Compute North; thereby increasing it's Hashrate by 130/Ph to 186/Ph.

With 1K S-19 Pro Miners to be received and deployed, additional 110/Ph will be added to the company's production;an addition of 10.5K miners by June 2021 will increase Hashrate production by 1,155/Ph.

"The company became debt-free, paid $7M+ for the most advanced ASIC Bitcoin Mining equipment available, of which 2/3 are now in production with the final 1/3 to be installed before year-end. We believe that the increased Hashrate production will mean the company will become cash flow positive on a go-forward basis," CEO Merrick Okamoto commented.