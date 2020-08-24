JPMorgan thinks ongoing nesting in the U.S. amid COVID-19 and strong trends in the broader home category are supportive for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in the near term.

The firm lifts its Q2 same-store sales forecast to 17.0% with +14.8% modeled for Q3 and +10.9% for Q4.

Despite the near-term sales bounce, JPMorgan keeps an Underweight rating in place on concerns over the post-pandemic period.

"While we are impressed with the top line amid COVID-19 and several strategies WSM is executing across the organization, we believe the risk-reward is unattractive as we look to 2021 when WSM laps the nesting-demand in home furnishings and competitor store closures."

WSM +1.55% premarket.

Williams-Sonoma reports earnings on August 26. See consensus estimates for WSM and its track record of earnings/beats and misses.