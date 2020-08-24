Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) has acquired a US-based safety business and a flexible packaging distributor in Ireland.

MCR Safety with the main US facility in Memphis and another in Arkansas, along with the operations in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Colombia and Costa Rica, is a distributor of a variety of largely own brand personal protection equipment and other safety products principally gloves, eye protection and workwear.

Abco Kovex is a distributor of flexible packaging based in Dublin, Ireland but with operations also in the UK and is principally engaged in the sale of items such as stretchfilm, polythene and paper packaging and pallet wrap to a variety of end users in the food, construction, packaging, foodservice and pharmaceutical sectors.

MCR Safety acquisition will be completed at the end of August 2020 and Abco Kovex's acquisition is subject to clearance of the transaction by the Irish competition authority.