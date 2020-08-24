Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) slips in early trading after disclosing that the board has decided the company will pursue a standalone strategy after conducting a strategic review.

The company notes that it has made significant progress towards implementing and executing its digital transformation strategy, which has further enhanced its importance and relevance to customers, particularly given the post-COVID-19 shift to remote learning.

BNED's lead independent director: "Following the conclusion of a strategic review process by our Board and its advisors, which included, among other things, discussions with third parties about the potential acquisition of all or part of the Company, we are confident that BNED is on the best path forward to enhance shareholder value as we deliver benefits for the institutions and students we serve."

Shares of BNED are down 0.44% in premarket trading.

Source: Press Release