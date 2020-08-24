ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is to begin production of its electric three-wheeled vehicle SOLO from Aug. 26.

SOLO is an engineered electric vehicle for a single occupant and is already available for pre-orders on the company's website.

In collaboration with manufacturing partner Zongshen in China, ElectraMeccanica plans to ship fully-assembled vehicles by late November/early December.

Initial deliveries will begin in three locations - Southern California, Scottsdale and Portland. Additional deliveries will be made to key markets along the West Coast.

Stock up 10% PM.

Previously: Bright lights on the EV sector after Tesla's stock split (Aug. 12)