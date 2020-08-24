Angered by a coronavirus lockdown policy that stopped bus services to meet with families, mine workers have blocked access to Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg gold and copper mine in Indonesia in protest.

A PT Freeport Indonesia spokesperson says the company is assessing conditions at the site, including the impact on mining operations.

Freeport has been restricting travel to and from the mine due to the coronavirus outbreak, and said in May it had reduced the number of workers in operation to a "skeletal team" after a rise in infections in the area.

Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second largest copper mine, is transitioning from its open pit operation to all-underground mining; the mine is expected to produce 110K metric tons/day of copper in 2020.