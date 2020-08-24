Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa downgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to In-Line from Outperform due to the REIT's recent debt raise combined with expected lower net promote income for 2021.

Trims FY2021 FFO estimate to $3.89 per share from $3.98; keeps FY20 estimate unchanged at $3.75.

Lowers net promote income estimate for FY2021 to 2 cents per share from 12 cents as "the amount of promote opportunities will be next to none with only FIBRA Prologis coming due in the second quarter of 2021," Sakwa writes.

Sakwa remains "optimistic that industrial fundamentals will remain better than most other sectors over the balance of 2020 and into 2021," but "we are a bit less confident about the sector’s ability to significantly outpace the REIT index, especially if the market starts to receive positive news about a potential vaccine in the Fall or early Winter which would benefit other sectors more."

Adds that PLD "massively outpaced" the RMZ index so far in 2020.

The PLD downgrade is included in a much broader note discussing the debate over value vs. growth. "The pendulum has swung pretty far to the 'growth' camp and our conversations with investors have centered on this widening rift and what it will take to close the gap," Sakwa writes.

Sees a positive Phase 3 trial in the fall/early winter for a COVID-19 vaccine causing the valuations gap of these two groups to narrow "sending the value stocks up significantly, while we'd expect the growth stocks to act as a funding source for this reversal."

Under his list of growth stock REITS — PLD, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), EastGroup (NYSE:EGP), and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

Among the value stocks — Ventas (NYSE:VTR), American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP).

Sakwa's rating on PLD contrasts with the Bullish average Wall Street analyst's rating (9 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Compare PLD's price performance vs. other growth stocks EGP, AMH, ARE: