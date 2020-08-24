Leaping Group, a majority-owned subsidiary of ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF), announced revenue boom from its box office and pre-movie advertising business, as the release of Blockbuster “The Eight Hundred” rakes in RMB800M box office nationwide.

Mr. Bo Jiang, Chairman of LGC, commented, "As China allows cinemas to sell more tickets to increase its attendance ran from current 30% to 50%, we could also expect more films to be released on screen. As such, our revenues from advertisement and box office will be boomed. We are also expecting a series of high-quality blockbusters to make debuts during China's National Day golden holiday week, including "Leap (China Women's Volleyball)", "Master Jiang and The Six Kingdoms", and "My People My Homeland."