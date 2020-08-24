FTS International (NYSEMKT:FTSI) says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will file a prepackaged plan of reorganization in the coming weeks.

The hydraulic fracturing service company says it entered restructuring support agreements with ~75% of holders of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2022 and ~64% of secured debt claims.

The agreement provides that holders of secured notes and lenders under the term loan will exchange their debt claims for $30.6M cash consideration and 90.1% of the equity of a reorganized FTSI; existing shareholders will receive the remaining 9.9% of the equity.

FTS International recently reported a large Q2 loss and an 87% Y/Y reduction in revenues.