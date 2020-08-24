In order to pursue de-carbonization initiatives, South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) formed Catamaran Renewables, a JV between SJI subsidiary Marina Energy and renewable industry-leader Captona, in order to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects.

The JV will bring more than 1.3 GW of operational experience across all types of renewable energy; financed $1B+ in renewable energy transactions.

In connection with Catamaran, the two partners acquired two fuel cell late-stage development projects in Staten Island, NY totaling 7.5 MW; projects under construction and scheduled to be placed into service in October 2020.

Marina will own 93% of the project and receive 93% of the ITC, cash flows and net income associated with the project.