While the big-box retailers are getting a lot of attention in the retail sector, and will continue to do so as Best Buy reports earnings tomorrow, the other part of the narrative in a move from department stores is getting a vote of confidence today.

Dollar stores received price target boosts from retail specialists Telsey Advisory Group this morning.

Telsey raised its price target on Dollar General (DG, +1.5% ) to $225 from $210, keeping its Outperform rating. The stock currently sits around $199, just a couple of bucks off its all-time high of $202.28.

Telsey’s Joseph Feldman says “"Dollar General remains well-positioned to gain market share, given its convenient locations (including, 75% in rural markets), strong customer relationships, and value-focused, defensive product mix. Longer term, we expect continued solid performance, helped by new stores and remodels, improvement in non-consumables, expansion of cooler doors, DG Fresh supply chain upgrades, and Fast Track inventory/labor management.”

Feldman also nudged its price target on Dollar Tree (DLTR, +0.5% ) to $115 from $112. The stock is around $100, about 20% away from its all-time high of $119.21.

"Dollar Tree remains well positioned to attract traffic and gain market share in this tough macro environment, given its convenient locations, value-focused merchandise, and defensive product mix of consumables and over-the-counter medicine,” Feldman says. “Longer term, Dollar Tree should benefit from its transformation—Family Dollar H2 remodels, Dollar Tree Plus! 2.0 initiatives, merchandising enhancements (food/coolers, Snack Zone, and Crafter's Square), consolidation of the corporate office, and enhanced sourcing.”

In the last six months, Dollar General is up 20.7%, while Dollar Tree is trailing, up 10.2%. The SPDR Retail Sector ETF (XRT, - 0.2% ) is up 17.6% and the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH, +0.9% ) is up 21.1%.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree look like they still have room to run, especially as federal supplemental unemployment insurance payments look to be in limbo, as are more direct stimulus payments.

Broyhill Asset Management has Dollar Tree as a top five holding and said last week it holds "several companies that are largely unaffected by the current environment, or poised to emerge from the crisis stronger than they came in”, such as tobacco manufacturers, dollar stores and beer distributors.

But earnings will be crucial when the companies report on Thursday

Dollar General is expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.44 per share, up from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. It has seen 13 upward revisions in the last 90 days.

“While Dollar General's operations have been pristine the company is overvalued at a 29.82x P/E and a 3.7x PEG,” Andrew Cournoyer wrote on Seeking Alpha last week.

Dollar Tree is seen reporting a fiscal second-quarter profit of 96 cents a share, up from 76 cents a share in the same quarter a year ago. Eighteen analysts have boosted their earnings forecasts in the last 90 days, but five have issued downward revisions.

Sector Watch

Recovery plays are seeing premarket gains on hopes about battling COVID-19. The FDA will allow emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat the disease.

Cruise lines and airlines are among the top early movers.

See more market-moving events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.