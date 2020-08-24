NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) inks an agreement with privately held ImmunityBio to develop, manufacture and commercialize vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19.

Under the terms of the partnership, they will equally share costs to develop and advance COVID-19-targeted products that each is developing. Upon commercialization, profits will be split on a 60/40 basis with the larger proportion going to the respective developer.

The two leading candidates at present are a mesenchymal stem cell therapeutic being advanced by NK and a COVID-19 vaccine candidate at ImmunityBio, expected to enter Phase 1 development "soon."

Specific financial terms remain confidential.