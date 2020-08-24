CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) +5% in premarket, has entered into an agreement with Terumo Cardivascular, to sell CytoSorb to hospitals in ten U.S. states, under its FDA Emergency Use Authorization, for use in critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Terumo Cardiovascular will supply CytoSorb to hospitals in the defined hot-spot states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

To date, CytoSorb has been used to treat over 1,200 COVID-19 patients in over 30 countries, including the U.S. under the FDA EUA.

Last week, the company partnered with InvoSurg and Surgical Partners for the commercialization of CytoSorb, in 15 U.S. states.