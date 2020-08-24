Raymond James boosts its price target on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to $135 from $100 ahead of the retailer's earnings report later this week. The PT reps 18% upside potential and is close to a Wall Street PT high.

Analyst Matthew McClintock: "We are raising our estimates ahead of F2Q21 earnings well above the consensus view. We believe Strong Buy rated BBY’s best-in-class fulfillment capabilities, high mix of essential items, and well positioned peer services/GreatCall initiatives should propel Best Buy to gain further market share during the COVID-19 induced retail shakeout. Further, we believe BBY has ample liquidity to more aggressively make investments in the near-term to drive future market share opportunities over the long-term."

Shares of BBY are up 2.50% premarket to $116.77.

Best Buy was one of the stocks on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for volatility this week with its earnings report taking on added significance amid the pandemic.