BofA initiates Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) with a Neutral rating and $32 price target, seeing most of the near-term upside as priced into the current valuation.

The firm expects Vertex to continue gaining share in the $3.6B large enterprise tax market due to competitive advantages, including the comprehensive, real-time database of tax data and the sizes of the installed customer base and accounting partner channel.

Bullish starts: Buy at Stifel with a $31 target, Outperform at William Blair.

Other sideline starts: Morgan Stanley ($23 price target), Jefferies ($34 PT), JMP ($33 PT), Citi ($29 PT), and Goldman ($26 PT).

"We make no claim to expertise in technical analysis but to us that looks like a stock which has tested its IPO highs on a number of occasions and most recently managed to break out above those highs, before falling back a little. And it looks like a stock which is making lower lows. Lower lows, one higher high, supportive market background as the Fed keeps buying, revenue growth has a tailwind from the secular growth of e-commerce and the taxation thereof, and a possible catalyst from analyst notes and price targets - taken together we think this is a stock which could deliver some near-term gains," Cestrian Capital Research wrote last week, rating Vertex at Buy.