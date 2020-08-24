XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) +15.1% AH , advanced airport COVID-19 testing by reducing results waiting time to under 15 minutes from 48 hours or more; it has signed a contract with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) securing 100 ID NOW testing instruments.

This first mover advantage in the airport space will roll out in September at its flagship locations in JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

"We’ve already identified 60 Large Hub and Medium Hub airports and are in advanced discussions to open additional locations. Our expansion plan includes offering a range of appropriate services and treatments too," CEO Doug Satzman commented.