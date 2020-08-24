Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) announces presentations at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation to be held from August 29 - September 1, 2020.

New interim data from OTL-203, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I, will be shared as part of an invited oral presentation titled ‘Gene Therapy in Leucodystrophies and Other Metabolic Disorders’.

EPoster entitled, "Ex-vivo Autologous Haematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA" and "Lentiviral Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cell Gene Therapy For Metachromatic Leukodystrophy" will also be presented.