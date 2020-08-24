Borqs Technologies (BRQS +67.8% ) has received a purchase order of more than $15M to supply mobile point of sale (‘POS’) IoT devices for the India market.

The POS device has passed global mobile payment certifications and India mobile operator certifications.

According to Statista, “Transaction value in the Mobile POS Payments segment in India is projected to reach US$11,594m in 2020. Transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 42.5% resulting in a projected total amount of US$47,749m by 2024. The number of users is expected to amount to 359.6m by 2024.”