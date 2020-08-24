Moderna in late-stage talks in Europe to supply COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 24, 2020 Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) confirms that it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission on an agreement to supply 80M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, currently dubbed mRNA-1273. The deal will include the option to buy 80M additional doses.
- It is scaling production aimed at delivering ~500M doses/year, with an upside of 1B doses annually, in 2021 (note that this is a run rate so the actual number of doses delivered next year will be less).
- Shares up 1% premarket on modest volume.
- SA Authors are Neutral on the stock.