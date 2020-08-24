Moderna in late-stage talks in Europe to supply COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 24, 2020 9:27 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) confirms that it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission on an agreement to supply 80M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, currently dubbed mRNA-1273. The deal will include the option to buy 80M additional doses.
  • It is scaling production aimed at delivering ~500M doses/year, with an upside of 1B doses annually, in 2021 (note that this is a run rate so the actual number of doses delivered next year will be less).
  • Shares up 1% premarket on modest volume.
  • SA Authors are Neutral on the stock. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.