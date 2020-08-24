Megacaps and momo names lead a broad rally

Stocks are higher across the board, with tech shining again, as sentiment was lifted by the FDA allowing emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

The S&P is up 0.8% , the Dow is rising 0.7% and the Nasdaq is up 1.2% .

The Fab 5 megacaps are all gaining, with Apple up 3% , helped by a Street-high price target boost by Morgan Stanley to $520/share.

Compared to the Nifty 50 and the dot-com boom, the megacaps are "not in any way expensive," Leon Cooperman tells Bloomberg.

Tesla is gaining as well as Wedbush said production and demand trajectory in China is stronger than expected for Q3.

Along with Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), commodity-based sectors Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are among the best performers. Spot gold is up 0.4% , around $1,950/oz., while crude futures are up 0.4% .

None of the S&P sectors are starting off in the red.

Also pushing money into stocks is a further decline in real rates, with 10-year real rates falling to -1.03%.

Real yields are the driver of markets and Fed chief Jay Powell on Thursday "is going to mention how real yields can get much lower if needed,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Wealth, says.