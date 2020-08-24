AudioEye (OTC:AEYE +3.3% ) files amendment in the recent report on key managerial change to include the compensation arrangement with the interim chief executive officer and chief strategy officer David Moradi.

Mr Moradi will receive an annual salary of $1 along with 260K of performance shares where the first 55K shares are to be vested if the company's monthly recurring revenue reaches $3M for two months straight; AudioEye's monthly recurring revenue was $1.6M at the end of Q2.

Shares will be forfeited if not vested on or prior to Aug. 20, 2025.

