Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) reports a 49% increase in full-year net profit to a record US$4.74B, as it shipped a record 178.2M metric tons of iron ore over the year and expects to ship 175M-180M mt during the current financial year.

Iron ore demand from China recovered as the country ramped up infrastructure spending to tackle a n economic slump casued by the coronavirus, lifting prices of the commodity despite weak demand in much of the rest of the world.

"Iron ore prices remain resilient, underpinned by strong demand in China and ongoing supply concerns from Brazil which we expect will keep the market relatively tight in the near term," RBC Capital mining analysts say.

Fortescue also declared a final dividend of A$1.00/share (US$0.72), bringing the full-year payout to A$1.76, representing a payout ratio of 77%, at the top end of its policy to return 50%-80% of net profit to shareholders.

Fortescue reportedly has held talks with Afghanistan's Pres. Ghani on potential mining sector opportunities in the country.