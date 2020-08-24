Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) says it's investigating an outage, having "received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars."
Zoom Video webinars are also suffering from the partial outage, which means the problem is only impacting some users.
Updates will be posted on the Zoom Service Status page.
Zoom shares are up 0.6% as the pandemic tailwind continues with a growing number of students starting the school year in a virtual or partially virtual setting.