Illinois sports betting is back on the radar again after Governor J.B. Pritzker re-signed an executive order to allow users in Illinois to sign-up for sports betting accounts and place wagers without having to visit a casino in person.

DraftKings (DKNG +0.6% ) is seen as one of the obvious beneficiaries.

"We view this as an incremental positive for DKNG given that the in-person registration at Casino Queen in East St. Louis (~4.5-hour drive from Chicago) puts them at a customer acquisition disadvantage to operators closer to the Chicagoland area," notes Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly on the development.

It is not known how long the policy will be in place, which means DraftKing is likely to be aggressive in trying to add new customers in Illinois ahead of the NFL season. DKNG is already promoting the new policy on its Twitter account.

Seeking Alpha authors have a consensus Neutral stance on Draftkings, due largely to valuation concerns.