Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) board of directors determines that the continued execution of current business plan is the best path forward for the company and its shareholders.

The company has successfully grown its high-margin DSS business, improved its share of course material adoptions through new digital models, increased revenue, leveraged its MBS fulfilment and virtual capabilities ans has strengthened and improved its general merchandise business with the recent release of its new eCommerce platform.

Despite challenges posted by the pandemic, company made significant progress towards implementing and executing its digital transformation strategy, enhancing relevance to its customers.