Blackstone Group (BX +0.6% ) agrees to sell its 41% stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -1.2% ) to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.8% ) and its own affiliated infrastructure group, according to an SEC filing.

Brookfield negotiated the terms, including a $34.25/unit sale price that values the deal at $7B, according to Bloomberg, which had previously reported on the likelihood of a deal.

Blackstone Energy Partners made a $1.5B investment in 2012 in Cheniere Energy Partners, which was created by Cheniere Energy (LNG +1% ) to develop the $25B Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and shipped its first cargo in 2016.

For Blackstone's public shareholders, the sale is expected to generate distributable earnings of $0.16/share, including $0.13/share upon closing expected in Q3, Bloomberg reports.