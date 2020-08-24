Smartsheet (SMAR +1.8% ) to acquire Brandfolder, the market momentum leader in digital asset management for $155M , with a combination of cash and stock.

Combining Brandfolder’s world-class DAM capabilities with Smartsheet’s leading collaborative work management platform will create a dynamic solution that manages workflows around content and collaboration, and enable organizations to break down silos, execute more effectively, and make better decisions faster.

The transaction is expected to close in September.

Details regarding the financial impact of the acquisition will be provided along with Q2 results on September 2, 2020.