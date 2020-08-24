Lululemon (LULU +1.2% ) is recommended at Susquehanna with the underlying momentum seen continuing to outpace peers and the Mirror acquisition adding a new leg of growth.

"LULU is the gold standard for active/comfort lifestyle apparel and the pandemic has cemented the company's leadership position in this rapidly growing category. The whitespace opportunities for LULU are vast, particularly overseas, where LULU has limited presence, and in categories such as Men's, where the company is significantly under-indexed vs. Women's," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Poser and team lift the price target on LULU to $426 from $360 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $325.62. LULU printed a new all-time high of $374.30 earlier today.