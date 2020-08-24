American Resources (AREC +0.3% ) entered into a carbon processing, transloading agreement with a third-party operator wherein it will provide, among other things, carbon processing, storage and rail and/or truck loading services at its Kentucky-based complex, Davidson Branch Preparation Plant.

Agreement commences immediately under an initial trial period, post a favorable trial it will carry a one-year term; agreement annual renewal option available.

As per the agreement, American Resources will be enabled to purchase certain carbon qualities and products from the third party for its own orders of high-quality metallurgical carbon.

"We are constantly evaluating opportunities to secure strong, joint venture partnerships to reinforce our growth and at the same time enhance our efficiencies and profitability," chairman & CEO Mark Jensen commented.